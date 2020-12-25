Advertisement

Charleston Police investigating shots fired into residence

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident involving shots fired into a residence Thursday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston.

There is no information on injuries or arrests at this time.

