Charleston Police investigating shots fired into residence
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident involving shots fired into a residence Thursday evening.
Metro 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston.
There is no information on injuries or arrests at this time.
