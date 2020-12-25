Christmas cross shines as ‘beacon of hope’ in Pikeville for 35th year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For 35 years, a cross has shined through the Shelbiana community of Pikeville during the Christmas season.

Its lights beaming from atop Foxcroft Lane, the cross was placed by the Walters family in 1985. When the family moved in 2009, they had one request of the new owners: Keep the tradition alive.

Now under the care of the Rowe family, that tradition has continued. Every year during the Christmas and Easter season, the light shines bright over the community. According to Billy Rowe, it is all about tradition.

“It’s just something that I grew up with in this community. I remember, graduated high school in ’86, coming by and seeing it as a child,” he said.

He said the meaning of the cross is all about hope, a message that echoes even louder during this year’s pandemic.

This has been the most trying year that I have lived through,” said Rowe. “We hope that it serves as a beacon of hope to those that see it.”

And while some people have either gotten used to the cross or are simply uninterested, he said there are times when he sees that it is making a difference for someone.

“Unfortunately, some of us older people have got busier in life and don’t seem to appreciate the finer and simpler things in life,” he said. “So, the young at heart see it for truly what it is.”

So, Rowe said the tradition will continue as long as possible.

“But that cross will still be lit as long as I live and my descendants live,” he said. “So that everybody can see that little beacon and know that there’s always hope, even at the darkest of times.”

