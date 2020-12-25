Christmas Eve whiteout produces rare white Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The heaviest snow since the Valentine’s night storm of 2016 (which was preceded by the great January storm that year) rolled into the region late Thursday afternoon assuring a white Christmas for the first time in a decade (2010 or 2012, the last ones).

Road conditions deteriorated rapidly after sundown as the temperature plunged from the low 50s into the 20s in a matter of a few hours. This spelled trouble since a general half inch of daytime rain pooled onto roadways allowing for a slush to form amidst the falling snow. This slush then was covered in a thick blanket of snow before freezing solidly by midnight.

From there the temperatures dipped through the 20s into the upper teens pre-dawn as WINTER STORM CONDITIONS as predicted by the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE persisted.

Early Christmas morning any untreated or un-scraped/un-shoveled road, sidewalk or steps will have a crust of ice underneath. This spells a travelers alert both for motorists and under foot for church goers.

The fast and furious night time snow shifted into Northern West Virginia overnight but was followed by a lighter, more sporadic brand of flurries and snow showers that will fall into Christmas morning. This meant visibilities improved overnight just in time for Santa’s trip in from the North Pole.

Christmas Day dawned with a healthy snow cover, averaging 3″-6″ with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

During the day the sun will play a game of hide and go seek behind passing clouds with snow flurries common. When the west horizon darkens a blinding 20 minute squall will pass depositing a wind-blown fresh inch of powder in places. This will bring total accumulations in many areas to 6″ by dark Christmas night.

Looking ahead a deep freeze will settle in Christmas night as temperatures fall to near 10 above zero. Secluded hollows that manage to dodge the overnight wind can easily dip into the single digits. That places the region on frozen pipe alert for one night.

Then a moderation will take place as the sun returns this weekend. Temperatures will inch above freezing on Saturday with a new night of re-freezing of slush come Sunday morning. Sunday’s sunshine will sponsor a nice melt-down of sun as highs make the 40s.

