COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths reported on Christmas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overnight West Virginia’s COVID-19 case count jumped by 1,597 cases and the death toll increased by 20.

On Friday the DHHR reported 78,836 total cases of coronavirus and 1,247 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County and an 86-year old female from Randolph County.

“As we celebrate this holiday, many West Virginians have lost loved ones, have loved ones who are sick, or may be sick themselves, while others are coping with separation from friends and family as we stay distanced,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic and to those who may be experiencing increased anxiety or depression. Please check on your family or friends.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (668), Berkeley (5,650), Boone (986), Braxton (253), Brooke (1,267), Cabell (4,828), Calhoun (121), Clay (243), Doddridge (227), Fayette (1,629), Gilmer (345), Grant (710), Greenbrier (1,294), Hampshire (907), Hancock (1,686), Hardy (699), Harrison (2,666), Jackson (1,073), Jefferson (2,190), Kanawha (8,193), Lewis (465), Lincoln (700), Logan (1,525), Marion (1,613), Marshall (1,848), Mason (949), McDowell (888), Mercer (2,486), Mineral (2,040), Mingo (1,325), Monongalia (4,989), Monroe (593), Morgan (587), Nicholas (599), Ohio (2,356), Pendleton (262), Pleasants (495), Pocahontas (336), Preston (1,523), Putnam (2,809), Raleigh (2,497), Randolph (1,055), Ritchie (310), Roane (277), Summers (387), Taylor (633), Tucker (302), Tyler (316), Upshur (805), Wayne (1,598), Webster (129), Wetzel (642), Wirt (197), Wood (4,576), Wyoming (1,089).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.