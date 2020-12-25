Crews battle house fire in Charleston
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Charleston Friday afternoon.
Fire officials say one person was in the home along Sharon Road in Charleston when it caught fire.
There is no word yet on how the fire started or where it began in the home.
Officials say the home is close to a total loss.
