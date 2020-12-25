Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Charleston

Officials say the home is close to a total loss.
Officials say the home is close to a total loss.
Officials say the home is close to a total loss.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Charleston Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say one person was in the home along Sharon Road in Charleston when it caught fire.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or where it began in the home.

Officials say the home is close to a total loss.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 24th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
Jahson Gresham is wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel in Huntington,...
SHERIFF | Love triangle possible motive in shooting
Austin Turnbull, 21, has been arrested and charged with assault of a child 12 or under.
Kentucky State Police arrest man for child abuse
Winter weather causing accidents, first responders ask drivers to stay off roads
A man was shot in Huntington early Thursday morning.
Man shot in Huntington

Latest News

AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an...
Nashville explosion causing outages for AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky
REID CARRIO TO OHIO STATE
ll
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths reported on Christmas
Keontae Pittman to Army