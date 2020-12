MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen tree has caused road closures in Mink Shoals Thursday evening.

An alert from Metro 911 says that Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed from the Mink Shoals exit to the Coonskin Park entrance.

The alert says AEP will have the road closed for about three hours.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.