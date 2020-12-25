Advertisement

Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy

By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drawing inspiration from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Benjamin Redd bought a 1978 Dodge Aspen and had a vision.

“I told my wife and daughter we are going to take the wagon and we are going to be the Griswolds and that’s where we went wild from that point on,” said Redd.

From the wood grain to the Christmas tree and lights, Redd and his family went all in.

“People are amazed, saying, ‘how do you get the lights to work?’ I said, oh, we got all kinds of things rigged up in there,” said Redd.

The Redds have been driving the car through Martinsville nearly every night leading up to Christmas.

“It’s all about fun, some people look with smiles and some look like we lost our minds, but that’s a part of life; we want to make everybody happy,” said Redd.

It took a couple days to bring everything together, but for Benjamin and his family, it was worth all the work.

“Knowing that we can spread joy to someone else is a great feeling. Everything that the world is going through right now, we need a little joy, laughter and peace, so it’s good to see people smiling,” said his wife and daughter, Sophia and Tarongular Redd.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 24th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
Jahson Gresham is wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel in Huntington,...
SHERIFF | Love triangle possible motive in shooting
Austin Turnbull, 21, has been arrested and charged with assault of a child 12 or under.
Kentucky State Police arrest man for child abuse
Winter weather causing accidents, first responders ask drivers to stay off roads
A man was shot in Huntington early Thursday morning.
Man shot in Huntington

Latest News

Officials say the home is close to a total loss.
Crews battle house fire in Charleston
AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an...
Nashville explosion causing outages for AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky
REID CARRIO TO OHIO STATE
ll
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths reported on Christmas
Keontae Pittman to Army