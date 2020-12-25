Advertisement

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

It went for $22 million
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million.
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million.(Source: KTLA, KEYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and barn.

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 24th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
Jahson Gresham is wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel in Huntington,...
SHERIFF | Love triangle possible motive in shooting
Austin Turnbull, 21, has been arrested and charged with assault of a child 12 or under.
Kentucky State Police arrest man for child abuse
Winter weather causing accidents, first responders ask drivers to stay off roads
A man was shot in Huntington early Thursday morning.
Man shot in Huntington

Latest News

AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an...
Nashville explosion causing outages for AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI investigates Nashville explosion
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Police: Warning blared from RV before Nashville explosion
@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share...
Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance