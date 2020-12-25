Advertisement

Nashville explosion causing outages for AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky

AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an...
AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an explosion in downtown Nashville.(AP Images)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an explosion in downtown Nashville.

Greenup County 911 says customers in Kentucky and Tennessee are seeing a widespread outage after the explosion outside the AT&T Data Center.

The outage is reportedly disrupting phone, text, and internet services. It is also keeping some calls from connecting to 911 services in areas.

AT&T officials say in a tweet the explosion damaged their facility and they are “in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas.”

