Advertisement

“Parents of Angels” community group decorate Angel Tree on Main Street for Christmas

Hazard Angel Tree
Hazard Angel Tree(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many businesses are covered in Christmas decorations, but when you get close to the end of Main Street, you see what looks to be any ordinary Christmas tree.

It will be 23 years in January, since Parents of Angels Member Ginger Carroll lost her son. Bryan died in a car accident at 18 years old.

“It wasn’t long after that, well several years after that, another one of my friends lost a son and then we got together and basically it was three of us that started,” Carroll said.

This Christmas, an angel tree in Hazard honors children who have died over the years.

The Parents of Angels community group saw the opportunity to place and decorate a tree where parents who have experienced loss can support each other.

Not just to keep our son or daughters memory alive and to honor them, but to help each other and I think this group is amazing at doing that,” Carroll said.

The tree is decorated with hundreds of names and photos of children who have died.

Anyone can put an ornament on the tree and as of right now we have maybe 170 that I know of,” she said.

Carroll hopes the tree keeps the memory of a lost child alive.

“To the parents, maybe just a little bit of cheer, bring a smile to them. I think that is what it’s all about for us,” Carroll said.

The angel tree hopes to remain up until New Year’s Eve. It is the closest tree to the Gorman bridge at the end of Main Street. The Parents of Angels group can be found on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 24th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
Jahson Gresham is wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel in Huntington,...
SHERIFF | Love triangle possible motive in shooting
Austin Turnbull, 21, has been arrested and charged with assault of a child 12 or under.
Kentucky State Police arrest man for child abuse
Winter weather causing accidents, first responders ask drivers to stay off roads
A man was shot in Huntington early Thursday morning.
Man shot in Huntington

Latest News

Family of organ donor receives letters from 2 recipients for the holidays
Officials say the home is close to a total loss.
Crews battle house fire in Charleston
AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an...
Nashville explosion causing outages for AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky
REID CARRIO TO OHIO STATE