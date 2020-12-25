Advertisement

Road safety in winter conditions classified by Ohio state officials

(WNDU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio road conditions are currently being assessed and ranked on a safety scale by Ohio sheriffs.

The scale, ranging from 1 to 3, determines the safety of the road and whether or not motorists should be driving in that area.

At Level One, roadways are considered hazardous and may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

At Level Two, state officials say, “Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

At Level Three, roadways are closed to all non-emergency personnel. Drivers should only be on roads in “absolutely necessary circumstances.”

Here are the current classifications for counties in our area:

Vinton County - LEVEL 3

Jackson County - LEVEL 2

Scioto County - LEVEL 2

Lawrence County - LEVEL 2

Gallia County - LEVEL 1

Athens County - LEVEL 2

