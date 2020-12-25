Thousands without power in Kentucky after winter storm

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Approximately 8,000 Kentucky Power customers are without power Christmas morning after a windy and snowy winter storm moved through eastern Kentucky on Thursday night, according to Kentucky Power.

Snowfall in eastern Kentucky is reported to range between four and eight inches, according to Kentucky Power.

The snow was wet and heavy, causing power outages across the region.

According to a release, Kentucky Power crews will be working Friday to get power restored as quickly as possible.

According to Kentucky Power, of the almost 8,000 customers without power, there are nearly 160 separate outage cases to be worked.

For more information or to report outages, customers can visit //kentuckypower.com/outages.

