Tigers’ Reid Carrico to be a Buckeye sooner than later

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - While many high school seniors have 5 month of school left before they graduate, one Ironton high school football star will be on a college campus in a matter of weeks. Fighting Tigers All-American Reid Carrico talked about the next challenge in his life to WSAZ earlier this month.

Here’s the story that aired on Christmas Eve.

