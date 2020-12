RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - US 23 South from Kenwood Drive to the Rusell Bridge is now closed according to Greenup County 911.

The closure is temporary and is due to traffic being backed up from ice issues.

A time for when the road will open back up has not been announced.

