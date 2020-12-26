Advertisement

Cats taking on Cards today

(WKYT)
By Jim Treacy
Dec. 26, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - You can throw records out the window in a rivalry game especially between Kentucky and Louisville. Despite struggling to a 1-5 start this season, the Wildcats trail by just one point to the 5-1 Cardinals after 20 minutes of action with the score 28-27.

UK is led in scoring by Davion Mintz who has 8 while Devin Askew added 7 points. Louisville’s David Johnson is only player in double figures so far in the game.

We will update this game after it is over and we’ll have the highlights on WSAZ at 6.

