Charleston hospital experiencing network issues after Nashville explosion
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health is experiencing network connectivity issues at this time.
According to the hospital, these network issues are directly related to the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning.
Recovery management efforts are in place.
It is unknown when the network service will be fixed.
