COVID-19 pandemic voted top story of 2020 in Kentucky

The pandemic was the clear-cut choice as the year’s top Kentucky news story in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The unrelenting coronavirus pandemic has been voted the top news story of 2020 in Kentucky. Day after day, the virus dominated headlines.

It inflicted widespread suffering and shutdowns in a year of historic turmoil in the state.

The pandemic was the clear-cut choice as the year’s top Kentucky news story in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.

Second in balloting was Breonna Taylor’s death and the protests that ensued. People in her hometown of Louisville and across the country took to the streets to demand justice in response to the deaths of Blacks at the hands of police.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

