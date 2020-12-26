Advertisement

Doug Nester heading to WVU

Former Spring Valley star leaving Va Tech
(WDBJ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Doug Nester tweeted about it Christmas night and WVU made it official Saturday as the former Spring Valley football star is transferring to WVU from Virginia Tech.

WVU football coach Neal Brown has announced that Doug Nester, a 6-6, 327-pound, sophomore offensive lineman from Huntington, W.Va., has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Virginia Tech. Nester will have three years of eligibility remaining to play during a four-year period.

He’ll be joining SV senior Wyatt Milum who signed with WVU earlier this month and former Spring Valley teammate Graeson Malashevich.

