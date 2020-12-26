Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Some ups, downs heading into new year

By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures will be anything but steady throughout the week ahead, with some days mild and others cold. Aside from a few passing light rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning, dry weather is expected until the New Year’s Eve-Day time frame, when another storm system brings the opportunity for rain and possibly snow.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear as the breeze settles down after sunset. Temperatures fall to the mid 20s by midnight.

Overnight, continue to expect a generally clear sky with a calm wind as temperatures fall to the upper teens in rural locations to the low 20s in urban centers. Be careful if traveling overnight. Since temperatures will fall well below freezing again, any leftover slush or water on roadways will re-freeze and create potentially hazardous travel conditions.

Despite the cold start, Sunday will see significantly milder temperatures for the afternoon as highs rise to near 50 degrees. Expect lots of sunshine throughout much of the day, with an increase in clouds towards sunset.

A passing cold front Sunday night into Monday morning brings the opportunity for scattered light rain showers. Yes, any precipitation that falls will be rain (not snow) as low temperatures stay above freezing in the upper 30s. The exception to this will be in the mountains.

Monday stays mostly cloudy with any lingering showers tapering during the morning hours. Expect a high in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will see the return of sunshine but with colder afternoon temperatures only topping out in the upper 30s.

Milder air then returns on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high near 50 degrees.

Rain is expected on Thursday (New Year’s Eve) with a high in the mid 50s. The rain may finish off as snow at night and into the morning of New Year’s Day, but there is still some uncertainty as to whether this will occur, and it is far too early to predict any potential snowfall amounts. Be sure to check back for updates.

By New Year’s Day in the afternoon, a mostly cloudy sky will be seen but with high temperatures back in the 30s.

On Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high in the upper 30s.

