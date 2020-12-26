First Warning Forecast | Temperatures moderate this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures this week will be bouncing all over the place. Following a bitter start to the day on Saturday, a warming trend is expected through the weekend. This will be short-lived, however, as temperatures take another tumble Monday into Tuesday. Then, milder air surges in again for Wednesday and Thursday before another drop into the new year.

Saturday morning starts with bitter temperatures in the teens, along with clouds and lingering flurries in spots. Be cautious if traveling as some roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots will have icy spots.

Sunshine breaks out in full Saturday afternoon as high temperatures try to recover to the mid 30s, thus commencing snow melt. A pesky breeze persists.

Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures fall to the low 20s Saturday night into Sunday morning. This means any slush or water on roadways has the opportunity to re-freeze, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions. Use caution.

After the cold start, Sunday will see significantly milder air invade later on. High temperatures aim for the 50-degree mark during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Scattered rain showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning, but - yes - the emphasis will be on “rain” as low temperatures stay above freezing in the upper 30s.

Monday stays mostly cloudy as any scattered rain showers taper during the morning. Expect a high in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will see sunshine but with colder afternoon temperatures only in the upper 30s.

Milder air returns on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high near 50 degrees.

Rain is expected on Thursday (New Year’s Eve) with a high in the low 50s. Similar to Christmas Eve, the rain may finish off as snow at night, but there is still some uncertainty as to whether this will occur, and it is far too early to predict any potential snowfall amounts. Be sure to check back for updates.

By New Year’s Day, a partly cloudy sky will be seen but with high temperatures back in the 30s.

