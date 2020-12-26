Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 numbers over Christmas holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 numbers for Christmas Eve, Christmas, as well as the day after Christmas.

764 new COVID-19 cases were in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 255,563 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.04%. Health officials say this day is lower because of the Christmas holiday. The top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are Jefferson and Fayette.

The Governor also reported four new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,534.

“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family, and friends.”

Those reported lost to the virus Saturday include a 71-year-old woman from Hart County; a 99-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 94-year-old woman from Monroe County; and a 76-year-old man from Simpson County.

At least 1,511 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 396 in the ICU and 237 on ventilators.

On Friday, 1,803 cases of COVID-19 were reported. The positivity rate was slightly lower than in previous days, at 7.95%.

The governor’s office says 11 people died as a result of the virus on Friday. Those lost included an 84-year-old man from Anderson County; a 71-year-old woman from Barren County; a 60-year-old man from Cumberland County; a 71-year-old woman from Franklin County; a 71-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 87-year-old woman from Logan County; an 81-year-old woman from Madison County; two men, ages 62 and 91, from McCracken County; a 58-year-old man from Monroe County; and an 85-year-old woman from Pulaski County.

On Thursday, 2,742 new cases of the coronavirus were reported. Thursday’s case numbers include the state’s second-highest number of reported deaths ever with 53 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

Those reported lost to the virus Thursday included a 67-year-old man from Boyle County; a 72-year-old woman from Breckinridge County; two men, ages 55 and 74, from Bullitt County; a 77-year-old man from Campbell County; two women, ages 90 and 91, and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 71-year-old woman from Cumberland County; two men, ages 63 and 65, from Daviess County; an 82-year-old woman from Floyd County; an 83-year-old man from Franklin County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 94-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man from Grayson County; a 100-year-old woman from Hardin County; four women, ages 67, 74, 92 and 94, and two men, ages 74 and 77, from Hopkins County; an 85-year-old woman and three men, ages 70, 80 and 90, from Jefferson County; two men, ages 74 and 89, from Jessamine County; three women, ages 64, 68 and 73, from Madison County; a 69-year-old woman from Mason County; two men, ages 73 and 77, from Monroe County; two women, ages 77 and 90, from Muhlenberg County; a 77-year-old woman from Ohio County; a 91-year-old man from Owen County; three women, ages 52, 87 and 90, and two men, ages 90 and 91, from Pulaski County; a 66-year-old woman from Rockcastle County; three women, ages 86, 87 and 90, from Russell County; two women, ages 82 and 84, from Taylor County; an 86-year-old man from Trigg County; a 73-year-old man from Warren County; and a 65-year-old woman from Wolfe County.

“Many Kentuckians found new ways to celebrate Christmas yesterday, including limiting their in-person interactions with others,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Your sacrifices are appreciated and a gift of kindness to your loved ones and your neighbors as we keep this dreadful disease from spreading more rapidly. Please make sure you’re familiar with symptoms of this virus, and if you aren’t feeling well, please stay home until you are better or see a health care provider.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.