Man accused of killing Charleston Police Officer moves from hospital to jail

Joshua Phillips has been transported from CAMC General Hospital to South Central Regional Jail...
Joshua Phillips has been transported from CAMC General Hospital to South Central Regional Jail by Charleston Police.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of killing Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson has been transported from the hospital to a jail site.

Joshua Phillips had been moved out of CAMC General Hospital at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. While there, he was treated for injuries from the officer-involved shooting that took place December 1st.

Phillips has been taken to South Central Regional Jail by Charleston Police.

