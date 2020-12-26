Advertisement

Ohio’s top stories in 2020: Pandemic, protests and politics

The coronavirus pandemic left a bleak toll across Ohio in 2020 as it became the state’s top...
The coronavirus pandemic left a bleak toll across Ohio in 2020 as it became the state’s top news story of the year and killed more than 8,000.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The coronavirus pandemic left a bleak toll across Ohio in 2020 as it became the state’s top news story of the year and killed more than 8,000.

It dominated daily life, with mask mandates, curfew, protests and school shutdowns.

But that wasn’t the only the major story across the state this past year.

The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked peaceful and violent protests and brought demands for a fresh look at racial injustice.

A Statehouse scandal led to the arrest of the Ohio House Speaker. And for the first time in 60 years, Ohioans’ choice for the White House lost the presidential election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Strickland Road in Fort Fairfield has been temporarily closed, due to a downed power line.
US 23 closes due to weather conditions
Snowfall in eastern Kentucky is reported to range between four and eight inches, according to...
Thousands without power in Kentucky after winter storm
Crews respond to fire in Flatwoods, Kentucky on Christmas eve.
Flatwoods apartment fire deemed fatal
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 24th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky are reporting service outages Christmas Day due to an...
Nashville explosion causing outages for AT&T customers in eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Police say Amara White was being pushed in the stroller in Newark, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
"Especially in this age of online shopping — it really does pay to learn a company’s return...
West Virginia AG: tips for post-holiday returns
The coronavirus pandemic has been chosen as West Virginia’s top news story in 2020.
Virus pandemic is top news story of 2020 in West Virginia
The pandemic was the clear-cut choice as the year’s top Kentucky news story in the annual...
COVID-19 pandemic voted top story of 2020 in Kentucky