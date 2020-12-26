Thousands without power in Eastern Kentucky following winter storm
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there are approximately 2,800 customers without power, according to Kentucky Power.
New outages reported today account for about 700 of those customers.
Officials say crews are finding broken poles, downed wires, and fallen trees. Road conditions are “treacherous” in certain areas.
More than 300 crews are working today to get power restored as quickly as possible.
Due to COVID-19, officials are asking that people do not approach power crews in the field.
Below are estimated times for when Eastern Kentucky counties will regain power, according to Kentucky Power:
Breathitt 237 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night
Clay 72 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night
Floyd 55 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night
Greenup 71 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night
Knott 135 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night
Lawrence 23 customers 95% customers restored by Saturday night
Leslie 795 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night
Letcher 224 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night
Martin 67 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night
Perry 1,382 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night
Pike 224 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night
The 95% projection means a majority of customers will have their power back sooner.
Kentucky Power Officials say various parts of the eastern Kentucky territory reported snow fall ranging from four to eight inches. In some areas the snow was wet and heavier than forecasted, which is the type that can wreak havoc on electrical systems.
