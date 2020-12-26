Advertisement

Thousands without power in Eastern Kentucky following winter storm

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there are approximately 2,800 customers without power, according to Kentucky Power.

New outages reported today account for about 700 of those customers.

Officials say crews are finding broken poles, downed wires, and fallen trees. Road conditions are “treacherous” in certain areas.

More than 300 crews are working today to get power restored as quickly as possible.

Due to COVID-19, officials are asking that people do not approach power crews in the field.

Below are estimated times for when Eastern Kentucky counties will regain power, according to Kentucky Power:

Breathitt                              237 customers                                95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Clay                                     72 customers                                 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Floyd                                      55 customers                                95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Greenup                                71 customers                                 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Knott                                   135 customers                                 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Lawrence                             23 customers                                  95% customers restored by Saturday night

Leslie                                   795 customers                                  95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Letcher                               224 customers                                 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Martin                                 67 customers                                   95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Perry                              1,382 customers                                 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Pike                                   224 customers                                 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

The 95% projection means a majority of customers will have their power back sooner.

Kentucky Power Officials say various parts of the eastern Kentucky territory reported snow fall ranging from four to eight inches. In some areas the snow was wet and heavier than forecasted, which is the type that can wreak havoc on electrical systems.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

