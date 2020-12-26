Thousands without power in Eastern Kentucky following winter storm

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there are approximately 2,800 customers without power, according to Kentucky Power.

New outages reported today account for about 700 of those customers.

Officials say crews are finding broken poles, downed wires, and fallen trees. Road conditions are “treacherous” in certain areas.

More than 300 crews are working today to get power restored as quickly as possible.

Due to COVID-19, officials are asking that people do not approach power crews in the field.

Below are estimated times for when Eastern Kentucky counties will regain power, according to Kentucky Power:

Breathitt 237 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Clay 72 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Floyd 55 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Greenup 71 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Knott 135 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Lawrence 23 customers 95% customers restored by Saturday night

Leslie 795 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Letcher 224 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Martin 67 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

Perry 1,382 customers 95% of customers restored by Sunday night

Pike 224 customers 95% of customers restored by Saturday night

The 95% projection means a majority of customers will have their power back sooner.

Kentucky Power Officials say various parts of the eastern Kentucky territory reported snow fall ranging from four to eight inches. In some areas the snow was wet and heavier than forecasted, which is the type that can wreak havoc on electrical systems.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.