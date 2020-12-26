Portion of interstate shuts down following two separate accidents

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two separate accidents has caused a major highway to shutdown temporarily.

According to Metro 911 Dispatchers, the crashes happened along the 101 I-64 West, 64/77 split in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say one of the accidents involves a single vehicle, while the other accident involves two vehicles.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown.

I-64 West at 101 is shutdown currently. Traffic is being diverted northbound at this time.

Dispatchers say drivers can expect heavy delays at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

