Portion of interstate shuts down following two separate accidents

I-64 West at 101 is shutdown currently. Traffic is being diverted northbound at this time.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two separate accidents has caused a major highway to shutdown temporarily.

According to Metro 911 Dispatchers, the crashes happened along the 101 I-64 West, 64/77 split in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say one of the accidents involves a single vehicle, while the other accident involves two vehicles.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown.

I-64 West at 101 is shutdown currently. Traffic is being diverted northbound at this time.

Dispatchers say drivers can expect heavy delays at this time.

