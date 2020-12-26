West Virginia AG: tips for post-holiday returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After trying on new clothes and testing out toys that had been gifted on Christmas, returns on certain items may follow.

In a press release, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey provides tips on company’s return policies, so people can make the most out of any post-holiday returns.

“After receiving some great Christmas gifts, consumers may opt to return a few items and get something more suited to their taste,” said Attorney General Morrisey. “However — and especially in this age of online shopping — it really does pay to learn a company’s return policies to save time and any potential headaches.”

The following advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Month:

A purchase or gift receipt will quicken the process and ensure consumers receive the full purchased value of their return, Morrisey said. Some stores may only offer store credit or a gift card without a receipt.

Many retailers offer both an online outlet and a brick-and-mortar store. Consumers may sometimes only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which means they would be responsible for shipping fees, according to Morrisey.

Morrisey also said consumers should watch out for “all sales final” policies. Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items or those not as represented to consumers, however returns of size and preference still may be refused.

Other tips include:

Make all returns as soon as possible.

Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases, but some may begin from the time of purchase.

Wait until after post-Christmas sales to avoid long lines.

Do not open or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to be used.

Bring identification. It may be necessary to complete the return.

