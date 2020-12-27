Advertisement

AT&T reports significant restoration following Nashville explosion

Services were disrupted following Christmas morning blast
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -AT&T announced Sunday, there has been significant progress made in restoration efforts following the downtown Nashville explosion Friday.

The company reported power was restored to 4 floors of the building. More than 65% of mobility sites affected by the explosion on Friday have been restored.

AT&T said on Saturday, more than three feet of water was pumped out of the building’s basement, but access to the lower floors of the building is still limited.

“Teams are working to safely bring additional equipment online and reroute services through other facilities in the region. While mobility services have been restored in many areas, we still have more than 17 portable cell sites on the air to aid in communication, including for restoration teams and first responders. We are bringing in additional resources to support the recovery of wireline voice and data services and expect to have a fleet of 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment on site by the end of the day,” said the company in a statement.

AT&T says it will continue to provide updates as the recovery progresses.

