Deputies: Body found in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are on scene after a body was found in Mason County Saturday evening.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says the call in around 6 p.m.

Our crew at the scene says investigators are set up along the 1600 block of Adamsville Road in Mason.

The body has not been identified yet, but investigators say it is a woman in her 30s.

No cause of death has been released, but we’re told it is suspicious.

