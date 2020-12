MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say the woman whose body was found Saturday in Mason County has been identified.

Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.

No cause of death has been released yet, but we’re told it remains suspicious.

Detectives are still investigating what led to Zerkle’s death.

