First Warning Forecast | Snow will continue to disappear in days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite a cooling trend through Tuesday, temperatures will still be warm enough in the afternoons to further melt our Christmas snowfall. Then, a rainy and warm system moves across the area during the New Year’s Eve-Day time frame, almost certainly washing away any remaining snow cover.

Sunday evening will see a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions through midnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s in urban centers and on hilltops, while falling to the 30s in rural spots and sheltered valleys.

Overnight, expect a breeze to pick up with the opportunity for quick-passing, light rain showers. Low temperatures only fall to the mid 30s (rural/valleys) to low 40s (urban/hills), so a freeze will not be a concern.

Monday will be dry during the daytime hours while staying mostly cloudy, so the day is rather dull overall. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s for most locations, though likely stay closer to the 40-degree mark in Ohio.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will see temperatures fall below freezing again to the mid 20s. This may also be accompanied by passing flurries.

On Tuesday, expect sunshine but with cold temperatures only rising to the upper 30s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder with a high around 50 degrees.

Rain showers are likely for New Year’s Eve on Thursday, both during the daytime and nighttime hours. New Year’s Day on Friday will also see rain showers, especially during the morning hours. The rain may fall heavy at times. Meanwhile, both days will see temperatures in the 50s for the afternoon with morning lows in the 40s. There is even the possibility that Friday afternoon’s temperatures surge into the 60s. This trend will continue to be monitored in the coming days, but the opportunity for a New Year’s Eve or Day snowfall is now greatly diminished.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and fairly dry outside of a passing rain or wet snow shower. High temperatures rise to near 40 degrees.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with dry conditions and highs in the mid 40s.

