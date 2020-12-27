Advertisement

Power restored to more than 95% of customers in Kentucky

Kentucky Power says the remaining customers should be restored by late tonight with a few lingering cases going into Monday.(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - After a winter storm left 8,000 Kentucky Power customers powerless on Christmas Eve, more than 95% were restored late last night.

Kentucky Power says the remaining customers should be restored by late tonight with a few lingering cases going into Monday.

More than 375 crew members are working today in the southern part of Kentucky Power’s territory.

As the snow melts, power officials say there is the potential for additional damage and outages.

In addition, crews have found broken poles, downed wires, and fallen trees. Road conditions continue to be “treacherous” in certain areas.

There are approximately 900 customers without power, Kentucky Power says, but more than 114 separate outage cases that must be handled--

Outages:

- Breathitt 169 customers

- Knott 38 customers

- Leslie 462 customers

- Letcher 37 customers

- Perry 132 customers

- Pike 65 customers

