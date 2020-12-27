Silver Alert issued for man in Roane County, West Virginia
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert out of Roane County has been issued for a missing man named Thomas Wilson.
According to Roane County Chief Deputy Brian Hickman, Wilson is 55 years old and was last seen on December 23rd at about 1:00 a.m.
Hickman tells WSAZ he believes Wilson is in danger, because of weather and his health condition. He is a Type 2 diabetic.
The Spencer Detachment within West Virginia State Police is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.