Advertisement

West Virginia Air National Guard Airman dies in line of duty

A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire Sunday morning.(Gray tv)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the West Virginia National Guard, this service member was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg.

Identification is being withheld for 24 hours pending notification of the next of kin.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
Crews respond to fire in Flatwoods, Kentucky on Christmas eve.
Flatwoods apartment fire deemed fatal
Joshua Phillips has been transported from CAMC General Hospital to South Central Regional Jail...
Man accused of killing Charleston Police Officer moves from hospital to jail
Police say Amara White was being pushed in the stroller in Newark, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
I-64 West at 101 is shutdown currently. Traffic is being diverted northbound at this time.
Portion of interstate shuts down following two separate accidents

Latest News

Kentucky Power says the remaining customers should be restored by late tonight with a few...
Power restored to more than 95% of customers in Kentucky
Troopers say the vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway into a creek.
Two killed in Athens County crash
As of Sunday, West Virginia DHHR reports 533 new positive cases and one additional death...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County