West Virginia Air National Guard Airman dies in line of duty

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the West Virginia National Guard, this service member was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg.

Identification is being withheld for 24 hours pending notification of the next of kin.

