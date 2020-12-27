Advertisement

WVU football lands another Timberwolf

Junior Corbin Page commits to Mountaineers
Corbin Page
Corbin Page(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fall of 2022 could have 5 players from Spring Valley on the roster for the West Virginia University Mountaineers. Late Saturday evening, junior Corbin Page committed to play for Neal Brown on the same weekend that offensive lineman Doug Nester announced he is transferring there from Virginia Tech. Currently on the roster are redshirt freshman Graeson Malashevich and Owen Chafin. Senior Wyatt Milum signed to play for WVU back in mid-December.

During his junior season, Page caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He is listed as 6-foot6 and 255 pounds. He chose WVU over schools like Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Marshall, Oregon, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

