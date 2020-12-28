Advertisement

20 new species found, and long-lost species rediscovered, in Bolivian Andes

Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.(Source: Conservation International/Trond Larsen/CNN)
(CNN) - Scientists announced the discovery of 20 new species in the Bolivian Andes. They also found plants and animals not seen in decades.

The findings were made on a 14-day expedition in March 2017 by the nonprofit environmental group Conservation International.

Among the discoveries: new butterfly and orchid species, the mountain fer-de-lance viper, Bolivian flag snake and Lilliputian frog, which is just 1 centimeter long.

The team rediscovered four species thought to be extinct, including the devil-eyed frog, which is black with deep red eyes, which was last seen 20 years ago.

They also found the satyr butterfly, last seen nearly a century ago.

Conservation International said the findings make the case for protecting the area and will help inform sustainable development plans for the region.

The findings were revealed in research published Monday.

