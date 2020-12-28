Advertisement

28 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

COVID-19
COVID-19(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There are 28 new cases of the coronavirus as of Monday.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, the new cases range in age from 17 to 88.

Overall, there have been 2,923 total positive COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths have been reported. The cumulative number of deaths stands at 42.

12 additional people have recovered. There have been 1,741 recoveries since the outbreak began.

