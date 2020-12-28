Advertisement

37 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases range from an 8-year-old girl to a 60-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,275 cases, 1,747 which have recovered and 504 which remain active.

Twenty-six people have died.

