37 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases range from an 8-year-old girl to a 60-year-old woman.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,275 cases, 1,747 which have recovered and 504 which remain active.
Twenty-six people have died.
