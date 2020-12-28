Advertisement

38 red counties, 14 orange in West Virginia

As of Monday, December 28, there are 14 orange counties.
As of Monday, December 28, there are 14 orange counties.(WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 38 counties are red on the West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System Map.

As of Monday, December 28, there are 14 orange counties, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Two counties, Tucker and Calhoun, are yellow.

Randolph County is the lone green county.

Click here to see what color your county is.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway into a creek.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Suspect in custody after standoff situation
First round of Modern vaccines given out in Scioto County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Nine COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.
Gift returns expected to increase today
Gift returns expected to increase today