38 red counties, 14 orange in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 38 counties are red on the West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System Map.

As of Monday, December 28, there are 14 orange counties, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Two counties, Tucker and Calhoun, are yellow.

Randolph County is the lone green county.

Click here to see what color your county is.

