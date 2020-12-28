Advertisement

Coroner identifies person killed in apartment fire

Crews respond to fire in Flatwoods, Kentucky on Christmas eve.
Crews respond to fire in Flatwoods, Kentucky on Christmas eve.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The person who was killed in an apartment fire has been identified.

According to the Greenup County Coroner, Virginia “Ginger” Miller was killed. She was 64 years old. The cause of her death was smoke inhalation.

The coroner says she was a veteran and also a former health inspector with the Greenup County Health Department.

The fire happened on Napier Street just before 11 p.m. on Christmas.

Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

For our previous coverage, click here.

