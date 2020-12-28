Coroner identifies person killed in apartment fire

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The person who was killed in an apartment fire has been identified.

According to the Greenup County Coroner, Virginia “Ginger” Miller was killed. She was 64 years old. The cause of her death was smoke inhalation.

The coroner says she was a veteran and also a former health inspector with the Greenup County Health Department.

The fire happened on Napier Street just before 11 p.m. on Christmas.

Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

