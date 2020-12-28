COVID-19 Ky. | 1,455 new cases, 8 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,455 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.

The positivity rate stood at 7.97 percent.

While the numbers are part of a decreasing trend, and the lowest since the week of Nov. 8, Beshear said it’s too early to get complacent.

“The next two weeks will depend on the decisions we made during Christmas,” the governor said, asking residents to keep their New Year’s celebrations small.

Beshear also spoke about the vaccine process, saying 202,650 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be allocated by end of December.

So far, he said 26,336 doses have been administered at hospitals, health departments, Walgreens and CVS locations.

Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s health director, said the next groups to get the vaccine in the coming weeks are people over 70, first responders, and K-12 school personnel.

Stack predicts by the end of summer that about half the state could be vaccinated.

He also referred to Kentucky as the “eye of the storm in the middle of a hurricane,” saying COVID-19 is rampant in surrounding states, especially Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.