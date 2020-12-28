Advertisement

Deputies investigating large scale theft

Police Lights (AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a large scale theft.

It happened between December 22 and December 28.

According to deputies, suspects got inside the Seminole Coal (Maple Coal) complex on Elkridge Road in Powelltown.

Investigators say they took items including a green 2010 Ford F250 quad cab diesel with Ohio tags, a red 2011 Ford F250 quad cab with Ohio tags, a steam cleaner with trailer and various tools.

The suspects left the property through the Paint Creek end of the area.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

The incident is under investigation.

