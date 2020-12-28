Advertisement

Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says a deputy was conducting a traffic stop that turned into a drug investigation. When the deputy tried to engage with the suspect, the suspect attempted to get back into their vehicle with the deputy trying to stop them.

The deputy was then dragged down the interstate, but managed to unlatch himself from the suspect’s car and help with the pursuit.

The suspect was arrested in the Fairplain area and is facing several charges.

The deputy is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

