Eight COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Eight people have died in connection to the coronavirus in Scioto County within the last two weeks.

According to the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Department, the victims include two 61-year old men who both passed away on the 15th, a 78-year old woman who passed away on the 16th, a 102-year old woman who passed on the 22nd, a 61-year old man who passed away on the 23rd, an 89-year old woman who passed away on the 23rd, a 66-year old woman who passed away on the 26th and a 71-year old man who passed away on the 27th.

This brings the total number of deaths to 52 for the county.

40 new cases have been reported as of Monday. There have been 4,034 since the outbreak started.

Two additional people have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations is 278.

72 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,022 over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County is still a Level 3 or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

