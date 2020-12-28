Advertisement

Family’s dream home destroyed by fire two days after they move in

A family's home was destroyed by a fire two days after they moved in.
A family's home was destroyed by a fire two days after they moved in.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Christmas Eve, Brandon Marsh surprised his wife, Brittany, with their dream home finished and mostly moved in.

“It was a Christmas miracle,” said Brittany. “It was a dream house. It was everything I could have ever wanted. The boys were just so happy running around.”

The family woke up Christmas morning in their new home in South Shore. Sadly, their first in the home would also be the last. On Sunday, a fire in the fireplace spread to the wall, and destroyed the home within ten minutes.

“We had just unloaded the last load of everything we had at 4 a.m. the morning before it happened,” Brittany recalled. “About five hours before everything happened.”

Brandon says he started grabbing things and tossing them out the window to try to save what he could, but the family lost basically everything.

“We lost a lot,” Brittany said. “More importantly a lot of sincere things. Less material, but a lot of memories that I’d like to hold on to.”

The home was an exciting start for the family and they were looking forward to more memories with another baby on the way. Brittany says being in the home was a highlight to what has been a difficult year for her as she treated patients for COVID.

Since the fire, the South Shore community has rallied to help the family. In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe has more than doubled the goal by raising $4,300.

“It’s crazy the amount of stuff that people want to give us and help us out,” said Brandon. “We weren’t expecting all the help from everybody.”

“It’s very hard to accept too,” said Brittany. “Being hard workers our whole life. But I mean everyone needs help and I’ve come to terms with that.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Turner and Laiken Salyers were killed in a car crash in Athens County.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

Ohio University coaches remember the legacy of Laiken Salyers, a student/athlete who died in a...
Coaches remember OU student killed in crash
A three-vehicle crash in Carter County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four...
Crash closes part of AA Highway, sends 4 to the hospital
23-year-old Laiken Nicole Salyers of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and 20-year-old Richard R. Turner of...
Coaches remember legacy of OU student killed in accident
Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
37 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County