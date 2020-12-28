Advertisement

First round of Modern vaccines given out in Scioto County

(WAGM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Health care personnel, EMS and the public health vaccination staff have received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management, 814 people in the county received a vaccine during the first week of vaccinations.

Christine Thomas, Portsmouth City Health Department’s Director of Nursing was the first in the county to receive the vaccine.

Another shipment of the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive at local health departments, hospitals, and other Ohio Department of Health-approved facilities this week.

Front-line health care workers are first in line when the next shipment arrives, followed by staff and the residents of long-term care facilities and home health care providers

The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose 28 days after the first.

“If our shipments of doses continue to arrive as expected, we hope to have phase 1a completed and move into Phase 1b which will include essential workers, adults working in schools, and citizens over-65 by the end January,” said Portsmouth City Health Commissioner Chris Smith. “If the process continues to go smoothly, we will be able to move to phase 1c which will include citizens 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions. Phase 2, which is the general population, will begin immediately after we complete all of phase 1.”

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Jerod Walker added, “as more people choose to get the vaccine, we make important steps toward controlling the spread of COVID-19. But we are still months away from ending this pandemic so continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and avoid gathering with those outside of your household.”

Local vaccine information is available by calling 740-352-7020 or online here.

