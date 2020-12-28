Health care workers receive vaccine through drive-thru event
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Staff from the Portsmouth City Health Department with assistance from the Portsmouth Fire and Police Departments administered 160 vaccines Monday during a drive-up event.
The appointment only event was held beside the health department on 6th Street.
Portsmouth Fire Chief William Raison was there to help administer vaccines to frontline workers.
High-risk health care workers and first responders can be vaccinated this week.
