Health care workers receive vaccine through drive-thru event

The Scioto County Vaccine Plan continues as both the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health...
The Scioto County Vaccine Plan continues as both the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments continued to vaccinate high-risk healthcare workers and first responders this week.
By WSAZ News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Staff from the Portsmouth City Health Department with assistance from the Portsmouth Fire and Police Departments administered 160 vaccines Monday during a drive-up event.

The appointment only event was held beside the health department on 6th Street.

Portsmouth Fire Chief William Raison was there to help administer vaccines to frontline workers.

High-risk health care workers and first responders can be vaccinated this week.

