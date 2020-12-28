Health care workers receive vaccine through drive-thru event

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Staff from the Portsmouth City Health Department with assistance from the Portsmouth Fire and Police Departments administered 160 vaccines Monday during a drive-up event.

The appointment only event was held beside the health department on 6th Street.

The Scioto County Vaccine Plan continues as both the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments continued to vaccinate high-risk healthcare workers and first responders this week.

Portsmouth Fire Chief William Raison was there to help administer vaccines to frontline workers.

High-risk health care workers and first responders can be vaccinated this week.

