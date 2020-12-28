Kanawha County Clerk gives statement after being released from hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick has been released from the hospital after getting treatment for COVID-19.

McCormick issued a statement on Monday:

“On Saturday evening, December 26th, I was released from the hospital after a two week stay as a result of complications from testing positive from COVID-19. I am thankful for all the thoughts and prayers I received from my family, the community and Courthouse family. Many people checked on me during my hospital stay, as well as checked on my husband to make sure he had everything he needed. We are forever grateful.

“While it was difficult spending the holiday away from my husband, I was happy to be home and with my husband the day after Christmas. I will continue to recuperate at home until I am fully recovered. My staff has done an excellent job in ensuring that the office has continued to operate at its normal capacity. I am truly thankful for a hardworking, dedicated staff.”

The Kanawha County Commission released a statement last week saying she was hospitalized after testing positive.

