Advertisement

Kanawha County Clerk gives statement after being released from hospital

The Kanawha County Commission released a statement last week saying she was hospitalized after...
The Kanawha County Commission released a statement last week saying she was hospitalized after testing positive.(AP Graphics)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick has been released from the hospital after getting treatment for COVID-19.

McCormick issued a statement on Monday:

“On Saturday evening, December 26th, I was released from the hospital after a two week stay as a result of complications from testing positive from COVID-19.  I am thankful for all the thoughts and prayers I received from my family, the community and Courthouse family.  Many people checked on me during my hospital stay, as well as checked on my husband to make sure he had everything he needed.  We are forever grateful.

“While it was difficult spending the holiday away from my husband, I was happy to be home and with my husband the day after Christmas.  I will continue to recuperate at home until I am fully recovered.  My staff has done an excellent job in ensuring that the office has continued to operate at its normal capacity.  I am truly thankful for a hardworking, dedicated staff.”

The Kanawha County Commission released a statement last week saying she was hospitalized after testing positive.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway into a creek.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

A man from Ashland, Kentucky is going viral for his unconventional way of clearing snow.
WATCH | Man clears snowy driveway with flamethrower
A man from Ashland, Kentucky is going viral for his unconventional way of clearing snow.
Man melts away snow with flamethrower
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says more COVID-19 vaccines are expected this week; gives unemployment assistance updates
Suspect in custody after standoff situation
Man arrested and charged following standoff situation