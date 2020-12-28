Kanawha County Judge passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles E. King, Jr. has passed away.

He was 73 years old.

King was a Kanawha County Prosecutor in 1973. He was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney in 1984. He was first elected as the Circuit Judge in 1988. King was the Chief Judge on several occasions, including the majority of 2020.

Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “Today, Kanawha County has lost one of its best and brightest. Judge King served the citizens of Kanawha County for more than 47 years. Through his lifelong dedication to the justice system – both during his time on the bench and as a prosecuting attorney – Charlie King impacted thousands of lives.” Commissioner Carper continued, “Charlie King was one of my life-long best friends. My wife, Debbie, and I will miss him dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with his his wife Phyllis, and his daughters Amy and Stacy during this difficult time.”

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “Judge King epitomized what it meant to be a judge. He was respected and revered by every person that had the honor to appear in his courtroom. Today is a sad day for Kanawha County. My wife, Judge Tera Salango, and I send our sincere condolences to Judge King’s family.”

Commissioner Hoppy Shores stated, “Judge King was a wonderful person and a great friend; he will be missed. Bronson and I are keeping his family in our prayers.”

Commissioner-elect Lance Wheeler stated, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Judge Charles E. King, Jr. His long-standing dedicated service to the judicial system and citizens of Kanawha County is to be respected and recognized. My wife Jessica and I are keeping his family in our prayers during this difficult time.”

