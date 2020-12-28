King’s Daughters Medical Center health professionals to answer vaccine questions
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) -- King’s Daughters Medical Center is hosting a Facebook live event Tuesday, December 29 addressing the public’s questions and concerns about the coronavirus vaccine.
The providers that are scheduled to answer questions include: family physicians Mark Detherage, M.D., and Derek Jones, D.O., gynecologist Richard Ford, M.D., lung specialist Kenneth Leung, M.D., hospitalist Stacy Caudill, M.D., and Chad McCreary, D.O. and infectious disease expert Patrick Villafuerte, M.D.
The Facebook live is set to begin at 4 p.m.
