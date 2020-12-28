Advertisement

King’s Daughters Medical Center health professionals to answer vaccine questions

The Facebook live is set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) -- King’s Daughters Medical Center is hosting a Facebook live event Tuesday, December 29 addressing the public’s questions and concerns about the coronavirus vaccine.

The providers that are scheduled to answer questions include: family physicians Mark Detherage, M.D., and Derek Jones, D.O., gynecologist Richard Ford, M.D., lung specialist Kenneth Leung, M.D., hospitalist Stacy Caudill, M.D., and Chad McCreary, D.O. and infectious disease expert Patrick Villafuerte, M.D.

The Facebook live is set to begin at 4 p.m.

As the vaccine for COVID-19 begins to roll out across the commonwealth of Kentucky, people in our communities have...

Posted by King's Daughters Medical Center on Monday, December 28, 2020

