KSP | Death investigation under way in Pike County

LICK CREEK,Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was located in the Lick Creek community of Pike County.

The post in Pikeville received a call on Sunday just after 8 p.m. about a possible body discovered near the park area of Fishtrap Lake.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Dustin Thompson.

Detective Thompson was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Fedscreek Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.